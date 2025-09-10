September 10, 2025 at 6:48 am

The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake Is Back At Shake Shack

by Matthew Gilligan

Are you a milkshake fan?!?!

Well, if you’re a living, breathing human, I’d say that you probably are!

And that’s why we think it’s in you best interest to check out the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake that’s back at Shake Shack restaurants.

The special milkshake contains pistachio custard, chopped pistachios, and is blended with a shredded phyllo dough to give it a nice crunch.

The milkshake also has a frozen dark chocolate shell.

Are you gonna give this baby a shot, or what?!?!

We know we’re gonna try it!

Take a look at the video.

@thecarboholic

@SHAKE SHACK’s Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is coming BACK… and this time, it’ll be available at Shacks nationwide! I’ve tried a lot of Dubai chocolate themed treats, and this is one of my favorites to date. I have no clue how long it’ll be around for, so act fast! Last time, they only made about 25 per day per location, so assuming that’s the case again, plan to get to your Shack early! 🏃‍♀️💨 #dubaichocolate #shake #shakeshack #pistachio #dessert

♬ Be Encouraged – Kiefer

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Go ahead and give this shake a shot!

