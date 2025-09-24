Their Aunt Used An AI Picture Of Their Grandmother To Announce Her Passing, And She Refuses To Change It

AI can do truly remarkable things, but in my opinion, it will never truly replace what people can do, and it will never truly replace reality.

In today’s story, one grieving grandchild feels the same way. An AI picture of their grandmother is causing a lot of drama between this person and their aunt and uncle.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for asking my family not to use an AI picture of my grandmother Part of me can’t really believe I’m having to ask this but here we are. My uncle, for whatever reason took a picture of my grandmother early this year and then used the picture as a prompt for AI to neaten up her shirt. The result wasn’t just an AI touched up picture, it was a completely new picture of someone who has similar features to my grandmother but ultimately does not look like her. It’s obvious to me it’s an AI picture and it just looks like a generic old woman.

It wasn’t obvious to OP’s aunt that it was an AI picture.

Fast forward to a month ago, my grandmother passed away and my aunty used the picture to announce her death on social media not realising it was AI. My mum pointed it out, she changed it, all was fine. But now she’s used the AI pic again this time on the order of service for the funeral. I pointed this out to her, she said she doesn’t care and she likes it because it looks better.

It may not matter to the aunt, but it matters to OP.

I said whilst I understand she doesn’t mind, I actually find it quite upsetting and it’s a shame to remember someone we loved with a picture that ultimately isn’t really them. My other uncle then jumps down my throat and says that my phone camera isn’t ’true to eye’ either suggesting I’m being hypocritical. I’d understand his argument maybe if I was pushing for them to use a picture I took, but I’m not.

That’s not the only issue.

Also my issue isn’t that it’s not ‘true to eye’ it’s that it’s literally not a picture of her. It’s what AI thinks she should look like based on an algorithm. Apparently it’s too late to change it now anyway because they’ve already been printed. So I guess it doesn’t matter either way. I’m just sad and wondering if I’ve overreacted because I’m grieving.

I think this person is right to be upset, and the aunt should care.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks it’s wrong to use the AI picture.

Do they even remember who the funeral is for?

This person is against AI.

Another person thinks AI does not belong at a funeral.

Honoring someone’s memory should be authentic not fake.

