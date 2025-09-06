Boss Demanded That Employees Cut Their Vacations Short, But They Told Him That Wasn’t Going to Happen

Don’t mess with peoples’ vacations!

Because if you do, things are gonna get hectic in a hurry…

Check out what happened when a boss tried to tell workers that he wanted them to come home early from their planned vacations.

Start now!

Holiday fun. “Many moons ago I worked in quality control for a tier one automotive supplier, moldings, and so on. Had a truly awful process for one customers part that involved high visibility areas & cyanoacrylate adhesive- get it wrong and you have nasty permanent white marks! Any moulding damaged was scrap & both operators & supervisor were taking scrap parts back onto the QA rack for checking – so my boss instituted a ‘break the part’ rule!- so they can’t put it back on the rack!

Rules are rules…

So any failure was snapped making it impossible to reuse! Production director saw me doing this & had a fit! Screamed at me that I would be fired for breaking product & stormed off to my boss. Then had to come back and apologize because I was following protocol & every unit I had broken was verified scrap. My revenge … Several years later, the whole company relocated & a wall of one bay was dedicated to the plan showing which personnel were going on holiday, so their section could be stripped, moved & back working at new site, when they returned from their shutdown break Obviously engineering screwed it up & scheduled one of my section’s machines the week before we were booked on holiday, so we ran out of parts 10:30 am on Wednesday. Production director comes down & tells everyone on the section they will need to go on holiday now & come back half a week early.

This wasn’t gonna work for them…

Much shuffling of feet, but no one dares push back…well, apart from me! “Well Bill!” I say “I have no plans to leave the country, but I do have a number of things booked that would need to change, others here may well have actual holidays booked that cannot now be changed without financial loss! Do what compensation would the company be offering for that?” “Well nothing!” He replied “Well Bill in that case for me at this late stage, if you give nothing I’m afraid you get nothing!” He stormed off, the whole section smiled, we went on holiday & came back to original schedule! He never did like me after that.”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

And another reader was impressed.

Workers sticking together: you gotta love it!

It should always be that way.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.