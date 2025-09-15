Child Made A Simple Request For A Sleepover, But It Has Their Parents On The Verge Of A Divorce

There’s making mountains out of molehills, and then there’s…well, whatever this is.

Seriously, you just have to read this for yourself.

Check it out.

AITA for not asking if our child could stay another night at their friend’s? I (39 F) was driving my husband (45 M) home from work today. During the drive, our child called and asked if they could stay another night at their friend’s, who is also a close, long-time family friend’s house. We were not on speaker and I gave the go-ahead with my husband sitting in the seat next to me. When I got off the phone, he called me disrespectful and told me I don’t care about him at all since I didn’t get his approval before giving our child the ok. I explained that if our child had been staying with his family, my response would have been the exact same and that if he wanted, I could call back and say no and we could go pick our child up. He said he doesn’t know if he wants to be with me anymore and left on foot without another word because we had stopped to get gas.

Well that went from 0 – 1000 real quick.

She elaborates a bit…

Backstory: we had a birthday party for our child on Saturday, which was a sleepover. There were 6 kids total, including our child and the other child. On Sunday, our child asked if the friend could stay again. I agreed and the friend stayed over after I asked their mom if it was ok, but went home the next (Monday) afternoon. Yesterday (Tuesday), the mom and I took all of our kids + some to the beach for the day. When the night ended, I allowed our child to stay the night with them this time. At all times, I notified my husband that our child had someone staying over or was staying over at someone else’s and received a completely different, agreeable response.

Now, importantly, the two of them WERE already on the rocks:

More backstory: my husband and I have been married for 16 years, but separated since September 2024 for issues I don’t think are really relatable to this particular moment. I have been staying at my dad’s house. He has been living in the home I inherited from a relative. He originally promised to leave but has not done so.

But still, she feels weird about the situation.

Therefore, I feel that since our child primarily resides with me, except for the rare occasional visit with him, I don’t need permission for our child to make and attend social plans if I’m not asking for help in any way, shape, or form in return. Additionally, our children and these other children have grown up together and have had hundreds of sleepovers over the years. But maybe he’s right? AITA?

Let’s check in with the comments:

He was clearly in search of an excuse.

But WHAT is with the housing thing?

Some people were pretty blunt:

Seems like you’re being taken advantage of, and you should start drawing lines instead of apologizing.

He needs to move out.

