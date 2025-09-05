Company Has A Ridiculous Travel Rule, And This Employee Just Let Them Waste Their Money

Make it make sense!

Have you ever said that at your job?

I’m pretty sure we all have!

But this worker just decided to roll with it and not ask any questions.

Check out how they maliciously complied with a pretty foolish rule at work.

Company has an asinine travel policy, costs them extra. “A few months ago, I had to travel for work. Some cost saving measures had been implemented recently and I was required to have a funding letter from the financial department so they could allocate funds appropriately, even though my travel was authorized by my supervisor and required for the company business.

Whatever you say…

Ok, I’ll jump through this hoop, whatever. I get a funding letter and travel a couple hours to my home away from home. Halfway through my trip, my work schedule opens up I have a few days off, but I know I’ll be working more the following week. Since I’m only a few hours from home, I decide to check out of my hotel, drive home to spend the weekend with my family, then drive back the following week when I actually have work to do. Saves the company paying a few days for a hotel room and per diem, I get time with family; win-win right?

Uh oh…

Wrong. When I submit my travel claim to financial, it counts as two separate trips. The problem is I have one funding letter, which covers the dates of my travel, but doesn’t cover two trips, even though both trips are inside the travel window in the funding letter. This blows up and takes about a month and a half to get sorted out, during which time I had to pay off my company credit card for the travel expenses incurred using my own funds. Eventually, the money was all properly allocated and I got reimbursed for my interest free loan to the company, but I learned my lesson. Another trip comes up and I am issued one funding letter. I drive up again and work for a few days. Sure enough, my schedule opens up and I have some days off. This time, instead of checking out of my hotel, I just leave, drive home, and now I’m sitting on my couch typing this while the company pays my per diem and pays for an empty hotel room. Pretty sure the bean counters will get a raise for their fine work. Cheers to them.”

Take a look at what people had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If the bigwigs at a company insist on wasting money, you might as well let ’em!

It’s not your money.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.