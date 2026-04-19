The Sun Recently Erupted With Many Major Solar Flares, Including One That Was In The Top 20 Strongest Measured In Over 30 Years

The sun is always active, with explosions, but the frequency and severity of solar flares follow a cycle lasting about 11 years. We have already passed the solar maximum in this cycle, but one area of the sun must not have gotten the memo.

When it comes to studying solar flares, the sun is broken up into various regions. In early February 2026, region 4366 was extremely active. In the course of just a few days, it released six X-class flares, which is the most powerful category.

During this time, there was a sunspot, which is a region of the sun where the surface is actually cooler than the surrounding area. Magnetic fields also penetrate deep into the sun in these areas, and when those magnetic fields snap and reconnect due to the motion of the sunspot, electrically charged particles move rapidly.

That is what causes the intense flash of light known as a solar flare.

On February 1st and 2nd alone, the region produced an X-1.0, X-8.1, X-2.8, and an X-1.6 flare. By some measurements, that second one was actually an x-8.3. Either way, it was in the top 20 strongest flares in the past 30 years.

Solar flares sometimes occur at the same time as coronal mass ejections, which cause the Northern Lights if the Earth happens to be in their path. Coronal mass ejections do not always occur at the same time as large solar flares, though.

Over the course of the next several days, there were quite a few more powerful X-class flares, continuing the activity.

Some of the flares caused radio blackouts on parts of the Earth that were in the direct path. Most of those outages were simply signal degradation at the highest frequencies. Some evidence shows that minor power grid fluctuations may have occurred both on Earth and on some satellites due to the flares as well.

Monitoring the sun for these flares is important for ensuring the Earth is ready for whatever it throws our way, even if that just means going outside to hope for a view of the Northern Lights.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.