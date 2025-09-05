Managers Have To Approve All The Music Employees Play At Work, So They Make Playlists That Are Twelve Hours Long

There’s always gotta be one person at work who likes to mess with the managers…

Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing is a matter of perspective, but this person had their own way of having fun with the bigwigs.

Check out what they had to say in this story from Reddit.

“All Music Must Be Approved.” “I’m a door greeter at a local shopping center, and the bosses on up high have allowed me to play my own music (up until now it’s been the same 15 or so songs for the entirety of every shift and if I have to hear Too Sweet by Hozier one more time I’ll cry) while I stand there.

There’s a catch…

The one caveat? Each and every song I submit to the playlist must be approved by the managers or whomever that task is delegated to. Now I have a large, unique and eclectic music taste across basically all genres, so my playlists are BIG. Very big. 12 hours+ levels of big.

This is pretty time-consuming!

If they want to tell me which songs I can and can’t play, they can trawl through all 12 or more hours of my playlists and I will submit multiple, with songs shared between them. Gotta make sure the playlist remains compliant of course. It feels good to waste their time and even better to introduce them to new songs.”

This can’t be good for productivity…

Or proving you’re mature.

