Neighbor Expected Them To Pay To Fix The Fence, But Then The City Made Them Pay For A New One

Some neighbors are so unfair and won’t take accountability.

Fortunately, sometimes there is a way to get what you want while giving legal payback.

Neighbor wanted the fence fixed, so we just removed the fence

This happened to my friend a couple months ago. He and his wife just moved into their first house about 6 months ago. Then a strong wind storm came through and damaged their fence. And by damaged their fence I mean the fence was now leaning slightly, leaning about 70 degrees.

But the neighbor won’t cooperate.

Home insurance won’t fix the fence plus it is winter. My friend and his wife were going to wait until spring to hire someone to fix/ replace their fence. Well, their backyard neighbor did not like that. The backyard neighbor wanted the fence fixed asap. When the neighbor found out they were going to wait until spring, the neighbor called the city and complained that their fence was out of code. When the city inspector came out to inspect their fence, it was in fact out of code and needed to be corrected.

Now things are working against their troublesome neighbor.

Now the reason the neighbor was so fixated on the fence being replaced is because the neighbor has a pool in their yard and need to have a fence around their pool for safety. Well my friend and his wife are now ticked off at their neighbor and have decided to only remove the fence and not replace it. This allows them to be in city code and now when the spring hits, the neighbor is going to need to build a fence on their backside of their yard if they want to fill up their pool for the summer. If the neighbor would have just been nice and not called the city like a Karen my friend would of build the fence up in the spring now problem.

