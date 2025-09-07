There’s No Shortage Of Songs About Breakups, But This Viral Tune Really Hits Hard

Breakups can be hard, and everyone deals with them in their own unique way.

This TikToker got dumped in a very difficult way, so she processed it by turning her story into a song, and honestly, it is pretty good so its no surprise that it has gone viral.

The video starts off with her singing, “Imagine, you live in LA with your boyfriend and everything’s going amazing. Till he says: ‘babe I want to move back to Texas to be closer to my dad.”

Moving can be hard, but she seems happy so far. She continues with her song, “So you give up half your career, quit your improv troupe and have a goodbye party, take off months of work, deplete your savings to pay for movers, and drive to Texas. It’s so worth it for the love of your life that wants a future with you, because he said so!”

Awww, they are so cute together, and she really does look so happy!

Unfortunately, this is where the song takes a turn. She sings, “…Till he comes back from a family vacation, sits on your couch, which just arrived in the mail and hands you a note that says, ‘we have nothing in common, and we’re incompatible.’ Oh no! How did I not notice, this whole time, 3.5 years of happiness, we’ve been incompatible this whole tim and that we have nothing in common for three and a half years? How did I not notice?! Wow! What a surprise! Thank you for informing me!”

Ouch, you can see her heart is broken in the video.

The song that started so happily took a devastating turn. She finishes it up by singing, “So you pack up your car with whatever you can fit in it, just kidding, you’re crying too hard, so he has to pack it for you, and then you drive to Florida to live with your mom.”

Wow, that is quite a journey.

While it is obviously very sad for her, the song she wrote and performed is quite catchy.

I would bet she never thought she would go viral for something like this.

You really have to watch the full video for yourself. You can see it here:

The people in the comments really seem to love the song as well, check it out.

This commenter is obsessed with the song.

This person says to sue him, but I don’t think she can.

This part of the song really hit hard.

Her story arc is heart wrenching!

