They Loaned Their Friends Money, But They Refused To Pay Back The Loan, And That Left The Generous Friend With Hurt Feelings

If you had a friend who was in a tight financial situation and asked to borrow some money, would you loan them money or refuse?

In today’s story, one generous person loans their friends money, but after doing this a few times, they made a decision never to loan friends money again.

Keep reading for all the details.

Friends took money, never returned. I am done lending I want to get something off my chest. A few times I have lent money to friends thinking I was helping them in their hard time. They promised to return it but never did.

He confronted them about it.

When I reminded them, they acted as if I was the one making things awkward.

It hurts because I was genuine and trusted them, but they treated my kindness like it was weakness. It is not about the money anymore, it is about the respect.

He made a decision.

I have decided from now on I will never share money with friends, even if their reason looks genuine. It has left a bad taste in my heart and I do not want to go through that feeling again. I know in our culture people say friends are like family, but sometimes it is the friends who teach you the hardest lessons.

It’s usually not a good idea to lend someone money if you want it back. That way you won’t be disappointed if they don’t pay you back.

