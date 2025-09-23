Thinking About Reconnecting With High School Peeps? This Guy Says There’s A Good Reason Why You Shouldn’t.

Considering how very small my high school was, I’m embarrassed sometimes to realize how few names I remember.

Most of us just didn’t communicate after that. And that’s how it should be.

At least according to TikTok user @imisraell:

“Y’all know them people that go completely ghost after high school? You be sitting there one day like, ‘oh, I wonder what what’s the name is doing?’ You even think about maybe trying to find them so that way y’all can catch up or something? Don’t.”

“Them people don’t wanna be bothered. Let me tell you, I have found one of my old homeboys. Like, we was cool in, like, middle school, not as much a high school, but then after high school, I never heard about him. I forgot how I found him, but I had hit him up and I was like, ‘hey, bro, how you been? Like, I hope you doing good. Just trying to catch up.’ And he ended up chopping it up with me.”

“I found out bro got a good job, you know, he graduated college. He got a family. Like, bro, got two kids. He’s good, even in another state, which I won’t say because I don’t want nobody to find them. But then as soon as we got done catching up he told me, ‘bro can you please unfollow me? I don’t want nobody else to be able to find me.’ And I was like, ‘**** it’s that serious?’ He told me, ‘yeah, bro, once I left that town, there was nothing else left for me.’ And I had to respect it.”

“So all I’m saying is if you thinking about somebody you like, ‘**** I haven’t heard from what’s-their-name…’ Leave them alone. They made it that way on purpose.”

They say home is the place you can never go back to.

Some of the comments talked themselves in circles.

You can always take action, of course.

Your mileage may vary.

I should also say that in the last couple of years I HAVE actually been reached out to by folks in my past, and it’s been lovely.

So I wouldn’t take all of this as gospel.

