Cashier Was Trying To Focus On Other Duties, But One Customer Flat-Out Refused To Use The Self-Checkout

Some people hate the self-checkout machine at stores, but it can really help the employees when customers use them so that they can focus on other things.

What would you do if you had a customer who refused to use the self-checkout, and even got rude with you and told you that she was giving you a job?

That is what happened to the retail worker in this story, so she just thanked her and told her to have a wonderful day.

Can’t use self checkout? I was working today as the cashier in a well known popular store, since the big seasonal Christmas holiday is over a lot of stuff has cooled down, including work hours.

Being the only one on the cash register can keep things busy.

I was the only one on cash because having so many people working on the cash registers on a slow day makes no sense, me being the main worker on front its my job to make sure things stay cleaned and fully stocked while helping customers. Luckily our location has a few self checkout stations which allow the cashier to work around the front and make sure everything’s fine and tidy, this comes in handy when it’s a particularly slow day like today.

Some people hate the self checkout.

I do understand the inconvenience and not wanting to use a self checkout, some people have more troubles than others. Some aren’t able to use them cause they want to pay cash only, our self checkouts have a cash option which isn’t usually an option at most stores. This happened early in the morning, keep in mind this is also a Monday. I was working the front and had just finished dealing with a small lineup of people which my manager had noticed and helped out a little. Afterwards I was told to try and not get caught behind the counter so I can work the whole front of the store.

This is going to make some customers upset.

With that, I start directing customers to try and use the self checkout as much as possible, occasionally I’ll get people who pay with gift cards or even wish to purchase gift cards so I help them at the counter. After a while of helping people out the checkouts were completely empty so I start working around and stocking shelving, it took maybe 5 or so minutes when I see a blonde lady standing at the front and looking around.

She is not going to be happy.

I asked if everything was okay and if she needed help looking for anything. “I’m just waiting to check out” I smiled and gestured to the self checkouts repeating the line I was told to tell the customers when the front was empty with no other customers. “If you could use the self checkouts that would be great, they do take cash as well as credit and debit, if your paying with a gift card then I’ll be with you soon.”

Ok, so she doesn’t want to use the self-checkout, not a big deal I would think.

I waited for a second but she just shook her head.

I mean, she did say please and thank you.

“No thank you I want to checkout at the front please” she said it in one of those passive aggressive tones while pointing to one of the cash registers. I just smiled and asked if she was paying with a gift card, she sighed and shook her head again.

She thinks she gets to dictate how the store is run.

“No I’m paying with debit card.” I then gestured again to the self checkouts, mentioning that if she could it would be appreciated, she just started walking to nearest counter saying I should be wanting to help her. As I started walking up another girl approached, I asked how she would be paying and she said debit, I asked if she could use the self checkout and how it would be greatly appreciated. She said she could but she was gonna buy a gift card, so I nodded and said I could help her at the front.

As if a cashier has any control over this type of thing.

The blonde lady that was still standing there said I shouldn’t treat them as an inconvenience and tell them to use the self checkouts and that I should be wanting to help them at the counters. Obviously I was a little offended at her words but grinned and barred it. I of course said that she was not an inconvenience, it was just more convenient and helpful if customers could use the self checkouts so that workers could focus on other duties as well that had to be done if there was no one in line.

This customer is getting tired of the situation.

“No you’re treating us as an inconvenience and being rude by telling us to use the self checkouts, you should be thankful, I’m giving you work so you have a job, you should hate those things because they take away your job” I just stopped talking and continued my work, she asked for an eco bag for her few items and by the time I was done ringing up her order she was still overly passive aggressive. By the time she was done I was just trying not to snap at her and just be overly sweet to make her feel bad for being rude.

What does she mean by that?

“Have a lovely day” she just grabbed her bag and scoffed “have a lovely day, yeah, Karmas gonna give you what you deserve” I just smiled and wished her a good day again, when she left the girl behind her just said she couldn’t believe the nerve of her and that she was such a Karen, I couldn’t help but agree.

Honestly, it does also take away some jobs. If the company hired enough people, the work would get done.

To those that think using self checkout takes away our jobs, it actually helps us by allowing to do more of our job. It also helps us greatly during the busy holidays, it allows people to checkout faster without the need of waiting for us and waiting in line forever for people with big carts. At the end of the day, just please use self checkout when you can, it makes everything easier for everyone.

Some customers have a lot of nerve to think they can tell a store employee how the store should run, and even what they should want.

