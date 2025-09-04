Teen Babysitter Gets The Short Shift, But He Asks For His Rate To Be Paid In Full Anyway

Everybody likes to be paid for the work that they do.

It’s only fair.

But things get a little squidgier when you’re working with family…

Like in this story, when a teen is promised a certain rate for babysitting, but the parents later rescind the cash offer.

Let’s see what’s up with this gig gone wrong…

AITA for asking for the payment that was promised I (18m) was promised 45 dollars for watching my 6 little cousins, who are between the ages of 4-15 years old, with none of them being twins. I was watching them for 20 hours.

Long shift. Wonder how much sleep they got?

My father (48m) was there for about 13 of the 20 hours (most of it he spent sleeping). Well, he was the one who promised me the payment, but after the job he handed me 25$.

I mean, maybe he’s not great at math? Will they get that extra twenty bucks?

I asked, “Are you going to pay me the rest later?” He told me I was being ungrateful and I should be happy with the amount I’m getting paid.

Not exactly how jobs work, Dad. Will he see reason?

I told him I was promised a certain amount and that is why I accepted the job and I should be paid for my work. I said that I was even undercharging already vs how much others would charge for this work because they are my cousins. And he then took the 25 away from me saying he’s not going to pay me at all now.

Ouch. Definitely not adhering to labor standards…

AITA for wanting the money I was promised?

Sounds like they shoulda got something in writing.

What do the comments think of this wack payment plan?

This person says, parent to child, you got ripped off.

Someone says, the trust is broken.

Another person says, yeah, your dad traded $45 for your trust.

Another person says, a deal is a deal.

This person says, dad was probably punting responsibility already.

I don’t wanna be in this babysitter’s club.

No one does, so good luck to the parents.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.