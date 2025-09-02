Toxic Boss Lectured Good Employee For An Hour About “Gaining New Perspectives,” So He Applied For A New Job And Six People Had To Replace Him

Toxic bosses can make everything more difficult for everyone for no reason. But what would you do if your abusive boss also gave you an entire lecture on self-improvement?

Well, this employee decided to actually take his advice.

Let’s read the story and see what happened.

Boss told me to gain some perspective, so I did and found a new job. I worked as a systems administrator for an IT Firm. I got tired of dealing with abusive and angry clients for 5 years. I got tired of being micromanaged and being exploited. I got tired of being talked down to like I was a child anytime the slightest little mistake was made.

Things had reached a boiling point he couldn’t deny anymore.

When my boss learned I was no longer going to work in another market 3 days a week like I originally planned and he had no one else (because no one wanted to deal with the jerks in that market), he spent an hour lecturing me on “taking a long hard look at myself”. He said that he was concerned about my reliability after refusing to spend 3 hours a day commuting to the other market on top of my work day.

His boss treated him like a rebellious teenager or something.

“If I can’t rely on you to work in the other market then I just don’t know if you have much of a future with this company.” “I think you need to take a long hard look at yourself and gain some perspective”.

That was actually good advice…

You know what, you are absolutely right. 2 weeks later, I found a new job and gave my notice. He BEGGED me to stay, offered me more money, etc. This went on for days.

He had to let him know.

I said “No thanks, I finally found that perspective you wanted me to find. Boy am I glad I did! A new job with a raise and benefits, and no stress. The only advice you’ve ever given me of value! Good luck to you!”. He let me go a week into my notice. Started the new job, love my new boss and my coworkers. It’s been over a year later, the former boss hired 6 different people to fill my spot, each lasted 1-2 months before they left. Hmmm, wonder why that is. Maybe he needs to gain some perspective on how to run a company and treat people?

He leveled up, while his boss clearly stayed the same.

I bet he never gave this piece of “advice” to an employee again.

If he was smart, anyway.

