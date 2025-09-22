Truck Owner Was More Than Happy To Help Her Recently Divorced Friend Haul Stuff To Her New Place, But Then She Found Out What She Was Transporting

When a friend is going through a hard time, it’s only natural to want to help.

AITA when my friend wanted to use my truck to move a mower, and I said yes, until she told me what it was. I am a 40-year-old woman with a friend (also female, 34) who is getting divorced and is currently trying to buy stuff for her new house and yard. Recently she let me know that she found a mower, but she didn’t have a vehicle that she could get it in (she drives an older Mercury sedan). I figured she’d found a push mower or self propelled mower, and I told her that would be no problem to put in the back of my Silverado.

Well, turns out it’s a larger riding mower, so the thing is around 400lbs or so. Now the bed of my truck is over 3ft off the ground. I told her there was no way in hell we were going to be able to lift that into the truck bed, and we should rent a small trailer for the afternoon to tow it. Well, her soon to be ex came up with an idea to save money – to just use 2×4’s to get the riding mower in the truck.

I told her no way in hell. They’re not wide enough, the weight of the riding mower is still too much at that steep an incline. The boards could slide and we could damage the truck and mower trying that, and I’m too young to end up in a life alert commercial (picture the old lady saying “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!) I even offered to take my other vehicle with a trailer hitch and rent the trailer myself to move the mower. But now she’s mad at me because I told her yes, we could use the truck.

I told her if that wasn’t good enough, then her soon to be ex and his friends could go ahead and get together with one of their trucks and try to lift the damn thing in. Now the only reply I got was an angry “ok,” and she’s not responding to me anymore. I know I said we could use the truck, but I hadn’t pictured her splurging on a riding mower when she keeps saying finances are so tight for her! AITA?

Sure, this woman agreed to let her friend pick up her mower in her truck – but she wasn’t given all the information with which to make an informed decision.

It’s a stressful time in her friend’s life of course, but that doesn’t warrant her unpleasant behavior toward someone who is helping her out, and even offered to pay for the trailer herself.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

Not only is this woman’s friend being unreasonable, she is potentially risking the mower itself, her friend’s truck, and both of their lives.

Safety is way more important that the price it will cost to hire the correct transportation equipment, and she’s being extremely selfish by shunning her friend for not simply doing it the cheap and dangerous way.

This woman is totally right to stand her ground, protecting her property and her own life.

Her friend is being foolish.

