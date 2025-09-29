Two Distracted Shoppers Missed The Cashier’s Call For The Next Customer, But They Still Managed To Make A Scene And Blame Her Anyway

Working a busy register often comes with its fair share of misunderstandings.

In this case, two distracted shoppers missed their turn to step up to the checkout line. And who did they decide to vent their frustration to?

The poor cashier, of course.

Read on for this frustrating Tale From Retail.

I’m a cashier, not a line leader I was working on the cash register and had a few people in line waiting to be checked out. After finishing up with one customer, I called out my usual, “I can help whoever’s next!”

The people next in line seemed to be on another planet, so the cashier moved on.

Well, the two ladies who were next in line weren’t paying attention, so I called out again. As they still didn’t notice and the allotted “awkward time” ran out, the woman behind them came up to me so I could ring her up. I finished her transaction and she went on her merry way.

Of course, this proved to be the wrong move.

Now the two aforementioned customers finally noticed they had been next as I began my greeting, “I can take you guys right here!” They were upset. One started yelling about how I helped someone else while they were next in line. They were just overall berating me for this while I stood quiet and confused.

You just can’t win sometimes.

What did Reddit think?

Some retail workers get through the day however they can.

This commenter wishes retail workers were more empowered to just tell it like it is.

Some customers are just too oblivious for their own good.

Customers really need to be put in their place every once in a while.

This cashier can rest easy knowing that there’s pretty much nothing they could have done to avoid this.

Sometimes all you can do is shake your head and move on.

