Two Of Her Male Friends Tried To Scare Her When She Was Walking Home At Night, But She Turned The Tables On Them

Don’t scare women in the dark. “I was at a party and wanted to go buy some smokes from a petrol station, it was around midnight. It was a short walk, maybe 500 meters, along a lightly winding bike path in a village in Germany, with the road on one side and bushes/trees/fields on the other.

There were barely any cars, 1-2 people on bikes passed me, but generally very quiet, so on my way back I was a bit concerned when I heard rustling 30 or so meters ahead of me, thinking of a boar from the forest. I stopped and waited but the rustling sound persisted. It was just behind a curve and I couldn’t see anything. Then I heard some whispers and stifled laughter. Male voices. I’m not scared in the dark, but the thought of men clearly hiding in the bushes did make me nervous. I stood still, not knowing whether to run, creep back to the petrol station, call for a friend from the party to get me or whatever, when one of them said “Maybe she went a different way” in a hushed voice.

Since it wasn’t a whisper any more, I kinda recognized the voice as one of my idiot friends at the party, which was then confirmed when I heard another familiar voice say “there’s just the one way, she’ll be here any minute now”. The adrenaline already surging through me turned my fear into rage and I was just about to start screaming at them when one of them said “let’s go around the bend and see if she’s already heading towards us”. This birthed a different idea and I did the Homer Simpson bushes thing. Well, not quite since the bushes weren’t very dense, but I tried my best. I heard them walk around the corner and positioned myself facing the bike path, grabbed a thin branch and waited. Then I saw their shadows, then them. Just as they were about to walk past me, I snapped the branch. Now would be the time to mention that I am pretty pale with jet black, almost waist length hair that I let loosely hang to the sides of my face.

The two dunces turned their heads at the twig snapping, saw me and SCREEEEEEAAAMED like toddlers! I didn’t know grown-ups even had this kind of vocal range! They even grabbed at each other from sheer terror. Sadly, the moment was quickly ruined by me almost peeing my pants with howling laughter, but it was still very nice while it lasted. The aftermath was what probably everyone expects: They became angry and started shouting at me, I shouted back asking what they were intending to do then, followed by them sheepishly stammering around a bit and then admitting that they had it coming, and finally us going back to the party and me boasting to the others as well as recreating the visual effects over and over while cackling.”

