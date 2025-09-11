Two Suppliers Work Hard To Try To Get Picked For A Custom Made Product Order, But The Boss Picks The Wrong Supplier

Imagine having the potential to be hired for a custom made product order.

You’re only competing against one other company, and you have the better product to offer.

What would you do if you didn’t get picked? Would you accept defeat or get revenge?

In this story, the supplier who doesn’t get picked gets revenge, but the twist is that the person telling the story is the one she gets revenge on!

Petty revenge against me – I deserved it I used to work as a buyer at a large company. One time my boss had me looking for a product that we needed custom made and rushed. It was a $110,000 spend. So I reached out to my suppliers and had a couple respond saying it could be done.

There were two suppliers who were in the running.

One representative, named Riki, did a whole bunch of work for this and worked hand in hand with me to get the product designed and have samples made, which helped a lot for our marketing team. The other rep, they did some work but nothing crazy and had a sample made but of lesser quality and same price. And then my boss decided to choose which supplier we go with and he chose the supplier that didnt do that much because they had a 3 day faster delivery time, despite me recommending to go with Rikis company. And so I had to break the bad news to Riki. She was mad and decided to no longer work with our company, which I understand.

Riki got revenge.

Anyway, that was 6 years ago. And to this day, I still get a ton of spam calls and texts. Atleast once a day and sometime 3+ for a few months at a time. A few of them always address me as Riki. They started coming in mass soon after I told Riki we’d be going with another company.

It seems impossible to get the spam calls to stop.

Ive blocked hundreds of numbers and even paid for one of those subscriptions to have them erase my data from spam callers. And it didn’t help. And the company my boss decided to work with, they were nearly 3 weeks late on delivery.

I can appreciate that they agree that Riki deserves to get revenge, but she got it on the wrong person. The boss is the one who should get the spam calls.

If I were them, I’d answer the spam calls as Riki and tell them I changed my number and give them the boss’s number.

