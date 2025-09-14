Viral Video Shows Robot Designed To Fight Thrashing About, Seeming To Try To Escape Its Tether (Don’t Worry, It Was Caused By Human Error)

The Internet has been flooded with videos of new and advanced robots completing various tasks that are quite remarkable.

This could be running, carrying heavy loads, dancing, or even fighting.

At this point, it is pretty obvious that robots will be performing all sorts of tasks in the future, but we aren’t quite to the point where they can really be taking over.

One video that has gotten very popular online is of a fighting robot that seems to be trying to escape its tether.

The video shows this humanoid robot flailing about, waving its arms and legs around, trying to break away from its harness to the point where the crane that was holding it in place actually collapsed.

In the video, you can hear a female voice saying:

“Oh my god, what the **** was that?”

You can view the video, which was posted on X, for yourself here:

please make this go viral so I can pay for repairs our humanoid robot boy DeREK completely lost his mind @REKrobot pic.twitter.com/KhURTL3n2w — CIX 🦾 (@cixliv) July 19, 2025

The author of the post, Cix Liv, who is a San Francisco-based VR developer who also works at REK, the developer of this robot. On her post, she wrote:

“Please make this go viral so I can pay for repairs. Our humanoid robot boy DeREK completely lost his mind.”

She later Tweeted the true explanation for what happened, and at least for now, it wasn’t the robot trying to escape, but human error. (Or, maybe the robot took over the company and that is what it wants people to think?):

“The technical reason is we ran a full body policy while the feet weren’t touching the ground. Don’t do that.”

At least they have a good sense of humor about this whole event. And, in a bit of good news, the robot is still able to walk and perform some other tasks, so hopefully the repairs won’t be as extensive as originally thought.

This video is an excellent example of how robots are quickly advancing, but it is often through a lot of trial and error. Just like humans, robots will fall down a lot before they truly learn to walk.

