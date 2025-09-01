September 1, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Waiting For The Plane To Board Got Boring, So They Used The Space As A Different Kind Of Runway

by Ben Auxier

People dancing at the Nashville airport

Nothing less interesting than waiting around for a flight, right?

That is, unless you were one of the lucky few to be at the Nashville airport when this plane was boarding.

Check it out via TikTok user @nashvillenuggets:

People dancing at the Nashville airport

“Southwest users boarding gate as passenger model runway,” reads the caption.

People dancing at the Nashville airport

“Who won?” asks the description.

People dancing at the Nashville airport

All travel styles were included.

Who won? 🤣 #southwest #airlines #bnaairport #nashville #airport #funny #fy

Talk about free advertising.

This is the way.

Good clean fun.

Though still a nightmare for some…

Enjoy your flight.

