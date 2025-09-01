Waiting For The Plane To Board Got Boring, So They Used The Space As A Different Kind Of Runway

Nothing less interesting than waiting around for a flight, right?

That is, unless you were one of the lucky few to be at the Nashville airport when this plane was boarding.

Check it out via TikTok user @nashvillenuggets:

“Southwest users boarding gate as passenger model runway,” reads the caption.

“Who won?” asks the description.

All travel styles were included.

Talk about free advertising.

This is the way.

Good clean fun.

Though still a nightmare for some…

Enjoy your flight.

