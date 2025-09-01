Waiting For The Plane To Board Got Boring, So They Used The Space As A Different Kind Of Runway
by Ben Auxier
Nothing less interesting than waiting around for a flight, right?
That is, unless you were one of the lucky few to be at the Nashville airport when this plane was boarding.
Check it out via TikTok user @nashvillenuggets:
“Southwest users boarding gate as passenger model runway,” reads the caption.
“Who won?” asks the description.
All travel styles were included.
@nashvillenuggets
Who won? 🤣 #southwest #airlines #bnaairport #nashville #airport #funny #fy
Talk about free advertising.
This is the way.
Good clean fun.
Though still a nightmare for some…
Enjoy your flight.
