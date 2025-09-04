September 4, 2025 at 2:48 am

We All Know That You Shouldn’t Wear A White Dress To A Wedding Unless It’s Yours, But What About Red?

by Ben Auxier

Wedding traditions are strange, but I gotta admit, I’d never even heard of this one.

Here’s the tea from TikTok user @the.unfiltered.bride:

“So are there any other colors apart from white you shouldn’t wear at a wedding?”

“Yes.”

“What?”

“Red.”

“Why?”

“Red means you’ve slept with a groom.”

“I’m wearing red to your wedding.”

“Old wives tale, but yeah […] I don’t think that I would rule out red as a color.”

“I think it depends on the dress.”

“I feel like red can be seen as quite sexy.”

“Like a bit ‘look at me.'”

“A bit naughty.”

“Yeah.”

Of course, there are other, less dramatic reasons.

And it’s all relative to your culture.

And it’s not like nobody’s done it…

Remember, there are no rules except for the rules that there are.

I’m just gonna keep showing up naked.

To be safe.

