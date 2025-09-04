‘Someone sent me a video of you playing golf’ – While Her Boyfriend Was Out Golfing With Friends, This Woman Played A Diabolical Prank

If you have a loved one who enjoys golf, you know how seriously some people take it.

This TikToker has a boyfriend who loves to golf, so while he was out, she played a very funny prank.

The video starts off with the song “I’m Just A Girl” by No Doubt playing, and it shows a location map of her boyfriend at the golf course.

She put up a caption on the video that said, “Gaslighting my boyfriend while he’s golfing.”

Then, it shows her putting his location into Photoshop and editing it so that his location looks like he is in a sand trap at the golf course.

She then sends that picture to him and texts, “Tough luck. You’re gonna love San Diego, there’s so much sand here.”

LOL – Now that is a funny joke!

Then she made a bunch more of them for various holes on the course, each showing him in the sand trap.

Even after he said, “I wasn’t in the sand,” she sent several more just to rub it in.

Hopefully, he has a good sense of humor about it.

Finally, she said, “Someone sent me a video of you playing golf.” And it is a video of him playing in the sand. He replied, “I HAVEN’T EVEN BEEN IN SAND ALL DAY.”

That is just too funny. It is cute how she teases him.

I wonder if he showed his friends while he was golfing.

Make sure to check out the full video below.

The people in the comments seemed to really like the prank as well.

This person teases that he got defensive at the end.

Here are several people loving the joke.

She is clearly a smart woman.

Playing pranks on your significant other is always fun.

