Woman Accidentally Shipped A Ring She Ordered Online To A Friend’s House, But Her Friend Wasn’t Willing To Send It Back

Trust is an important part of any friendship.

This woman was thrilled to finally receive a ring she had wanted for years.

However, she made a mistake of shipping it to her friend’s house.

She talked to her friend and asked her to ship it to her.

However, she only got excuses, broken promises, and unexpected drama… but not the ring.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for expecting my friend to pay me back for something of mine that she lost? I accidentally shipped a ring I’d wanted for over 3 years to my best friend’s house. As her address was saved in my phone. I was so excited about the ring, I didn’t notice until after it arrived that the address was wrong. This ring is discontinued, and it came back for an archive sale, so I ordered it immediately.

This woman wasn’t optimistic about getting the ring back.

My friend lives across the country, and I immediately told my mum I’d never get it back. She had previously borrowed a shirt from me and hid it. So I wasn’t optimistic about getting the ring back. I contacted my friend, and she knew right away because I had been excited about the ring. She promised to send it back.

Her friend said the ring was missing and offered to just pay it back.

But after weeks of delays and excuses, she told me she couldn’t find it. By then, it had been three weeks, and I was stressed. Eventually, she apologized and offered to pay me back the full amount. However, after a week of no contact, she said she thought she should only pay half because of how I treated her.

Her friend gave her an ultimatum.

I disagreed, feeling it was unfair since she had refused a courier to pick it up. She then gave me an ultimatum: take half or end the friendship. I didn’t respond for three weeks. Then, a mutual friend messaged me. And I saw she had unfriended me on Snapchat, and her mum blocked me on Instagram (so random).

She chose their friendship over the ring.

I told her I valued the friendship and didn’t want the ring to end it. But now, she’s not replying. I think the situation was blown out of proportion. It’s only $200. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect her to pay me back for losing something I owned.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This user gives their honest opinion.

You are far from faultless, says this one.

This user thinks they are both at fault.

And finally, this one advises her to let the friendship go.

Sometimes, how people handle mistakes reveals the true strength of a friendship.

