Woman Asked Her Boyfriend Not To Eat Her Food, But He Still Takes Bites From Her Plate Every Time They Eat

AITAH for not wanting to share my food with my boyfriend every time we eat? I (25F) have been dating my boyfriend (27M) for a little over a year. He’s great, but there’s one thing that’s been getting on my nerves. He always wants to eat from my plate even when he has his own food.

It started off small, like, “Can I have a bite?” and I didn’t mind. But now, it’s every time we eat together. Even when I tell him ahead of time to order his own or that I really want my full portion. Sometimes, I even order extra or give suggestions, but he’ll still reach over and take from mine.

Last night, we ordered takeout and I told him before the food came: “Please don’t eat from mine. I’m really hungry and I want all of it.” He laughed and said okay. But as soon as we sat down, he grabbed a fork and reached into my container. I told him to stop and that I meant what I said.

He got kind of quiet and said I was being selfish over food. Now, I feel weird because it’s just food, but it also feels like a boundary he keeps ignoring. So, AITA for not wanting to share my food every time we eat?

Sometimes, it’s not just about the food, but about respecting the other person’s preferences.

