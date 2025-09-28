Woman Browsing A Store Was Mistaken For An Employee By An Elderly Customer, But When She Chose To Help Instead Of Correcting Him, The Situation Ended With Smiles

Helping someone out doesn’t always require a name tag.

What would you do if a frustrated shopper mistook you for staff and demanded answers?

Would you let them know you can’t help because you don’t work there? Or would you try to step in and help out where you can?

In the following story, one woman faces this exact decision and decides to do a good deed.

Here’s what happened.

THERE IS NO PRICE!! One day, I accompanied my boyfriend to a store. While he looked for what he needed, I browsed around a bit. An elderly gentleman approached me, mistook me for a member of staff, and got angry with me because the price of the item he wanted to buy was not indicated. He was really annoyed and tired. My job is mainly to take care of the elderly, and even though I was a little upset and the rudeness was not justified, I tried to put myself in his shoes.

He immediately asked for more help.

I tell him that I’m not an expert and that I would have to ask the price of the product, so I go to an employee and explain to him what happened. He tells me that he will take care of it, but I tell him, “You are already very busy here, and I don’t want the gentleman to feel embarrassed. It doesn’t cost me anything. Just tell me the price of the item, and I’ll tell him.” The boy thanks me, and I go back to the gentleman. I tell him the price, and he calms down. Then, he asks me about another product. I have to tell him that I don’t work there, but I would help him look.

After realizing she didn’t work there, he felt really bad.

He realized he had treated me badly and started apologizing. I told him there was no problem, and I did it willingly. In the end, I was pretty amused. After he finds the items, he thanks me and apologizes again, and I finally see a smile. The moral of the story is that I’m too sensitive, but I had the opportunity to help, and in the end, it made both the gentleman and me happy.

Wow! She was more patient than most people would’ve been.

We need more people like her, because the world would be a better place if everyone had more patience.

