Woman Doesn’t Have Any Friends Or Family, So She Wants To Live In A Daydream Instead Of Facing Reality

Imagine not having any friends or family. Would you love the solitude or desperately need to find some people to hang out with?

In today’s story, one woman is very sad and lonely. She’s so lonely that she wants to live in a daydream.

Let’s read the whole story.

Sometimes my loneliness overwhelms me and I start thinking of ways I could make friends I get so caught up in the idea of having another person in my life, to share things with, like I’ve had for short periods and the fantasy is so enticing that I forget for a time that to be in my life would be to drag someone close to the nightmare that is my mind. I’m just such a miserable and bitter person, not the sort of person people like having around.

This is a sad reality.

Then I’m snapped back into what feels like a vision. All my dreams have long passed and I’m just waiting to die. Alone. I hardly have family now.

She really doesn’t have real friends.

And friends is a stretch. More a couple of ex boyfriends who have some kind of favors arrangement with me. They call me their friend but we don’t talk unless one of us wants or needs something from the other. I just want to stay in the day dreams of having someone.

She wants to live in a daydream.

I used to daydream a lot as a teen and kid, it was one of my favorite pass times. But now they just snap into the reality of things. I so desperately want my daydreams back. They made me not feel so lonely.

While daydreams can be nice, it’s sad to have such a lonely life as this woman has. Can Reddit relate, or is there any advice to share?

