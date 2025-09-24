Woman Gave Clear Directions To A Customer Who Wasn’t Paying Attention, But She Was Still Forced To Repeat Herself

Working in a large retail store often requires guiding customers to the right place.

This woman tried to help a shopper find the Home Organization section.

As the customer wasn’t paying attention, it turned into a frustrating conversation.

So she had to repeat the same instructions she had said earlier.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Just follow the directions I gave you My store is massive, so I’ll never begrudge a customer for getting turned around. But please, for the love of God, just follow the instructions I’m giving you. I just spoke to someone who needed to get to a different department.

This woman gave the customer instructions on how to get to the Home Organization area.

Customer: I’m trying to get to Home Organization for a shelf. Me: Okay. Just follow this wall back into the plant room and take the shortcut next to the bathrooms. C: Okay. Did we just miss all the shelves, then? Me: What do you mean? C: Well, we saw all of these (holding up photo) in the Showroom, but there wasn’t anything to grab.

She repeated the same instructions to them.

Me: Right. The displays are upstairs. But the takeaway is on this level. C: Where at? Me: In Home Organization. C: How do I get there? Me: (screaming internally) Just follow this wall back into the plant room and take the shortcut next to the bathrooms.

And it’s one of her pet peeves working in this job.

I have to repeat the very simple instructions I just gave to customers who weren’t paying attention. This is definitely one of my biggest pet peeves at this job. At least, I’m almost done for the day.

Clear instructions mean nothing if no one listens.

