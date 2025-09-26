Woman Got An Anonymous Letter With A Strict Rule About Trash Bins, So She Found The Perfect Way To Comply

Moving into a new home can come with unexpected surprises from neighbors.

You don’t like the sight of my trash bins in front of my house? Ok sure. We just recently bought a house and moved in. I’m talking less than 2 months since we signed the papers. A couple days ago, we got a letter in the mail with no return address. The gist of the letter was just a piece of paper stating what we can’t do with our house. No building non-permanent buildings, no trailers or RVs to be parked on the roadway, etc.

Highlighted on the paper was a line stating: “All trash must be put in metal or plastic bins, and must be put in the garage or behind the fence.” I was worried and honestly a bit confused. We have no HOA, so I was wondering why we were receiving this letter. When there shouldn’t really be anyone enforcing it or fining us. It honestly didn’t make any sense, so I decided to text my next-door neighbor to see what they made of it.

Long story short, they explained that the neighbor across the street from us is a huge stickler for the rules. They were probably the one who printed out that paper, highlighted the section, and sent it to us without the return address. So that we wouldn’t know who it was. There were a few houses on our street that had their bins outside their house. So it’s pretty obvious the person who sent us the letter just doesn’t like looking at it through their front window.

Cue malicious compliance. We have a home gym in our garage and didn’t want to put it inside because of the space. But decided to move things around just for this compliance. So I agreed that the best way to comply is to push the bins in 4 feet so that it’s in the garage. However, we’re going to leave the garage door open all day every day we’re home so that they still have to look at it. Can’t say much now, can they?

If they’re making up rules for their own benefit, come up with a solution that’s favorable to you.

