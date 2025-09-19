Woman Got Tired Of Her Neighbors’ Parking Habits, So She Made Things Inconvenient For Them

Living next to rude neighbors can feel like hell.

If you were in this situation, would you learn to deal with it, or would you return their rude behavior with more rude behavior?

This woman‘s neighbors repeatedly park in front of her driveway and take up space that’s supposedly for two cars.

They also leave their trash bins in front of her house.

After multiple attempts to address these issues, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

My neighbors are obnoxious so I obnoxious’d them back. There’s a duplex across the street from my house with a family of like 6 to 8 people living between both units, coming and going. Between the two units is paved asphalt, probably a half basketball court size. They also have two single-car garages. Even so, these people park like jerks and block other neighbors from street parking.

This woman asked the neighbor across not to park their car right in the middle.

The curb in front of my house is enough space for two cars, so I’ve asked if they park in front of my house, please hug one side or the other so a second vehicle can also park. Don’t park right in the middle. They apologized and said they wouldn’t park in the middle anymore, but then, they kept doing it anyways.

She decided to park her second car so the neighbors won’t claim the spot.

So instead, I parked my second car right in the middle. I keep my primary car in my driveway. If you can’t have courtesy, don’t expect any from me then. My second car has been parked there now for months.

She found her neighbor’s trash bins in front of her house.

This morning (garbage pickup), I noticed my bins and my next-door neighbor’s bins in front of my house. These jerks across the street dragged their bins across to my side of the street. Now, there were 6 garbage bins in front of my house. I was concerned garbage service would possibly skip some or all of them, but fortunately, all the bins got emptied.

So she dragged all the bins back and blocked their driveway.

I returned home this evening to see that their bins were still in front of my house. And three cars were on their property, so they were home, but they were too lazy to pick up their bins. I rolled them back across the street and blocked the very front of their 5-car-long tandem parking driveway. They will have to make an extra trip to the end of the driveway when they leave for work in the morning.

Was blocking their driveway the perfect revenge?

Sometimes, the best way to deal with disrespect is to give it right back.

