Woman Insists On Getting Divorced, So Her Husband Divorces Her And Moves In With His Pregnant Girlfriend

Imagine being married and wanting to stay married, but your spouse is determined that you need to get divorced.

Then, after the divorce, she changes her mind and wants to get back together.

Would you have done anything wrong if you had moved on at that point and didn’t want to be with her anymore?

The man in this story didn’t want to divorce his wife, but when he thought there was no hope in saving their marriage, he gave in and found someone new.

Now, he’s wondering if he messed up by moving on so quickly.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for starting a family shortly after my ex-wife divorced me? My wife of 2+ years (together for 9) left in November, I received divorce papers in December or January, and met someone shortly after, impregnating her during our pending divorce (which we both signed statements through our lawyers saying we were free to have relationships with whoever), Divorce was final in April and I moved my pregnant gf and her 5 year old in with me this July. I was completely against divorce from the start, but once I thought my ex wife was never going to speak to me again because she was so adamant about divorce .. I mean .. I had needs I wanted to meet.

Now, his ex wants to get back together.

Maybe I rushed this but recently she’s been reaching out to me in hopes of getting back together at some capacity, after I begged her not to go through with the divorce when we were still together. I hid the fact that I was about to be a father from her for a few months (right before the divorce was final and a couple months after as we needed to speak about certain things that were in our names) and didn’t tell her any of this until recently because I felt she needed to know so she would stop dreaming of continuing a relationship with me. I feel like she’s been overreacting via texts, calling me names, and chastising me for simply not wanting to live alone in the home that we shared for 8 years.

He wonders if he did anything wrong.

Am I a jerk for rushing into a new beginning? Am I a jerk for telling her the truth? According to my therapist, she doesn’t deserve to know about my life anymore.

His wife wanted the divorce, so he gave her what she wanted.

It’s too late to go back to the way things were now.

She got what she wanted and will have to live with the consequences.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He may have moved too fast.

His new relationship isn’t his ex’s business.

He may regret moving so quickly.

This new relationship could really backfire.

His ex needs to mind her own business.

His ex shouldn’t even comment on his new relationship.

She’s probably just upset that she was so easy to replace.

Honestly.

