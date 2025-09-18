Woman Is Furious At Her Mother-In-Law For Storing So Many Things At Her House, So She Plans To Take Everything Over To Her Mother-In-Law’s

Would you be upset if your family members used your home and yard as a free storage unit?

In today’s story, one woman feels like that’s how her mother-in-law treats her property, and she’s sick of it! She wants to set boundaries like yesterday, but she’s not sure if she’s handling this situation correctly or not.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for not letting my inlaws store stuff at my house anymore? My husband and I have been married for over 20 years. His family has no respect or understanding of boundaries. His mom has 2 properties and if anyone – including herself – needs to store something she offers our garage or my “she shed”.

Her mother-in-law offered up OP’s yard.

I am out of town and saw on my security camera someone parking a trailer in my yard. Come to find out, she suggested my SIL store their trailer there until they are ready to come get it….whenever that is (no one seems to know when).

It’s not like her MIL doesn’t have anywhere to store things on her own property.

Let me repeat that my MIL has a fenced in yard at her house in town and almost 2 acres with a very large (think 4 car garage size) storage building and an empty house in a different part of town. I am done. When I get back home I am moving everything off my property and to hers. Her camper, sxs w trailer, giant gun safe, SIL’s trailer, and every little thing that is stored in my garage that isn’t mine. There is so much more to the story, but that is the basic. Am I the AH for doing this? I need boundaries NOW.

Setting boundaries is very important, but she should probably talk to her husband about this. Since this is his mom, he needs to be on board and possibly take the lead.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She seriously needs to establish boundaries.

This person wants to know if she’s really going to follow through.

Her husband needs to set the boundaries with his mom.

This person hopes her husband is on the same page.

This person has another suggestion.

It’s long past time to set boundaries with this mother-in-law.

