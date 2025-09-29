Woman Lets Her Parents Borrow Her Car While Their Car Is Being Repaired, But When They Return It There’s A Problem

If you didn’t need your car for awhile and a family member who did need a car every day was having their car repaired, would you consider letting the family member borrow your car?

In today’s story, one woman does just that, but when she got her car back, she was pretty upset.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted or if she was right to be upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for going off on my parents for not filling up my gas tank after borrowing my car for a month? I (25F) recently had surgery and have been recovering at home. I work remotely and get groceries delivered, so I haven’t needed to drive. Around the same time, both of my parents’ cars needed costly repairs they couldn’t afford right away. Because I wasn’t using my car, I offered to let them borrow it for a month until they could get theirs fixed.

She didn’t ask for anything in return.

I didn’t ask for any money or request they do anything, I just thought I was helping them out while they were in a tough spot. They drove it every day during that month without any issues, and even picked me up and took me to doctor’s appointments on a few occasions with it. Today, they brought my car back because their own cars are now repaired.

Now, there’s a problem with her car.

Later that evening, I decided to treat myself to takeout since I haven’t been out in weeks. But as soon as I put the key in the ignition, the car wouldn’t start and made a loud thumping noise. I panicked a little because I’m not a car person and didn’t know what it meant. I called my parents to ask if anything had happened while they were using it.

Here’s her mom’s answer…

My mom casually said, “Idk, maybe it needs gas.” I asked if they’d filled it before bringing it back. She said no because it’s “my” car, so they assumed I would do it. That annoyed me.

She thinks that was pretty inconsiderate.

They’d had the car for a whole month, drove it regularly, and returned it empty. I thought the polite thing to do especially when someone is doing you a favor would be to return it with a full tank, or at least enough gas to start the engine. Instead, I got my car back in worse shape than when I lent it. I went off on my mom and told her I thought it was disrespectful and inconsiderate, and now both my parents are calling me petty and saying I’m overreacting over “just gas.” But to me, it’s about the principle and basic courtesy, not just the money.

Her parents shouldn’t have dropped her car off with an empty gas tank. That’s pretty rude considering she did them a huge favor.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests not doing favors for her parents in the future.

It was really rude to return the car on empty.

This woman shares what she did after borrowing her dad’s car.

Hopefully they didn’t damage her car.

This person thinks she needs to take the car to a mechanic.

Sometimes doing something nice can really backfire.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.