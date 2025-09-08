Woman Made A Simple Request That Her Eggs Be Put On The Toast, But The Server Made An Unfriendly Comment That Made Her Feel Embarrassed

Small requests can sometimes lead to big reactions.

If you made a request when ordering your meal, would you be embarrassed if the server acted like your request was a lot to ask?

This woman went to her favorite local café and ordered the veggie breakfast she always orders.

She asked for her eggs to be placed on the toast instead of beside it, but the response she got made her feel embarrassed.

AITA for asking for my eggs of toast? I bought breakfast at a cafe. I would say I am reasonably regular, like they would recognise me. I ordered the same thing I always do, a veggie breakfast. They always put the eggs on the plate and never on the toast. I always have to move them and, sometimes, I break them.

I like it better when the eggs are already on the toast. I asked them today when I ordered if they could put the eggs on the toast. The owner acted like I was being really fussy nd said I could put them on myself.

Then, I could hear her talking to the chef. “Sometimes, it gets a bit much.” I got my breakfast and the eggs were on the toast, but I would never ask again based on her reaction.

It kind of made me feel embarrassed, and I don’t want to go there any more for a while, which is disappointing because I like their breakfast. Was I the jerk for asking for the eggs on the toast?

Customers’ requests should always come first, especially if they’re reasonable and don’t affect anyone.

