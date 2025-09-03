Woman Makes Cheese Snacks For Her Friend’s Baby Shower, And Now One Guest Is Accusing Her Of Hurting Her

Sometimes it feels like there’s no point in trying to do something nice because no matter what someone is going to complain.

Imagine baking food to bring to a party, and then a guest complains about it after eating it because there was something in the food she was allergic to.

Would it be your fault for not warning everyone about the ingredients, or should it be on the person with the allergy to make sure they know what they’re eating?

In today’s story, the food in question is cheese crackers that a woman brought to a baby shower.

Let’s read the whole story.

Aitah – bringing real cheese snacks to a baby shower and not warning people about the dairy? So I (27F) went to my cousin’s baby shower last weekend and offered to bring snacks. I love cooking and wanted to make something special instead of the usual premade grocery store trays and cookies. I made homemade goldfish-style crackers with real sharp cheddar, butter, and spices(the expensive stuff too). Everyone loved them and were grabbing handfuls up on handfuls.

Her cousin’s friend had a question.

I even put them in little pastel bowls around the house so everyone wouldn’t crowd around one spot, but like an hour in, her friend who we shall refer to as Linda comes up to me and asks if there was dairy products in those crackers. I said yes, they’re obviously cheese crackers. She looked horrified and said she was lactose intolerant, then said she was feeling sick. She went to lie down and later told everyone I should’ve warned people.

She didn’t think she needed to warn people about the crackers.

It’s very clearly a cheese cracker though? They’re orange. They smell like cheese. What part of that screams safe for sensitive stomachs? She didn’t ask beforehand, she didn’t even hesitate, just kept eating them and then acted like I poisoned her. Someone else chimed in and said I should’ve labeled them for allergens, but I didn’t realize dairy was apparently an allergen now. It’s not like I snuck shellfish into brownies. It’s cheddar. In cheese crackers. At a party.

Now, there’s a lot of drama.

The host (my cousin) said everything was fine and not to worry, but now I’m hearing from my mom that Linda’s telling people she was “violently ill” and that “the food wasn’t safe.” I think that’s dramatic, honestly. If your stomach can’t handle cheese ma’am, maybe don’t eat mystery crackers at a party? So now there’s drama in the group chat about how “we should make food more inclusive” and I’m being told I should apologize to keep the peace. Aitah for bringing cheesy snacks to a baby shower and assuming adults would know how to avoid something they can’t eat?

Avoiding allergens should be on the person with the allergy.

Imagine a party where there was nothing served that didn’t included any kind of allergen. What would you even serve?

Everything would be vegan, lactose free, gluten free, etc.

The friend should’ve asked BEFORE eating the crackers.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the perspective of someone who is lactose intolerant.

This person thinks it’s the responsibility of the person with the allergen to know what they’re eating.

Seriously, it should’ve been obvious.

This person compares the person with the allergen to an alcoholic.

Another person questions if the friend really is lactose intolerant.

That’s not the kind of party I would want to attend.

If you have a food allergy, ask BEFORE you eat.

Duh.

