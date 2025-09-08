Woman Planned A Girls Trip To Relax And De-Stress, But Her Friend’s Boyfriend Told Her That He Plans To Join Them And Pull Off A Surprise Proposal

Friendship trips can be fun and meaningful.

WIBTA if I asked my best friend’s boyfriend to delay his surprise proposal during our girls’ trip? I (25F) planned a short 4-night trip to Goa with my childhood best friend (also 25F). We’ve both been working for a while, but this is our first proper trip together. I’ve been having a rough few months emotionally. I haven’t taken any real time off, and I’ve been counting down to this trip as a chance to decompress and reconnect.

It was supposed to be a girls’ trip, something I really needed. I’m kinda broke, but I still committed to going. I had booked my tickets a few months back anyway. I knew it was gonna be hella fun.

Yesterday, her boyfriend messaged me saying he plans to surprise her by flying in on Friday. We arrive Wednesday night, trip runs Thursday to Monday. He wants to propose to her. At first, I was genuinely happy for them.

But then I realized… that means he’ll be there for 3 out of the 4 full days, so basically 75% of the trip. I casually asked if they’d be flying back together on Monday since they live in the same city. He said, “I’ll see about that,” which only confirmed my fear that he’s staying for the rest of the trip. Now, I feel like I’m about to third-wheel the majority of my trip, one that I planned and was emotionally counting on.

It was initially going to be a solo trip to Varkala for surf lessons, but I was asking her for a trip as well, so she said, “Let’s go to Goa.” And of course, I was very excited to go with her. Now, I can’t even talk to my friend about it because it’s supposed to be a surprise.

I don’t resent the proposal. I love her and I’ll be happy for her. But it sucks that this trip was supposed to be a shared, much-needed escape, and now, it’s being reshaped into something else without any regard for how I might feel.

So here’s where I might be the jerk. Would I be wrong to message him and ask (politely) if he could delay joining by a day or two so that I can still have a little bit of one-on-one time with her before he arrives? I don’t want to ruin his plans, but I also didn’t sign up to be a background extra on my own trip. AITA?

You can’t just hijack someone else’s vacation plans.

