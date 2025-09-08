Woman Refused Her Relatives’ Plan To Visit Her And Her Newborn, So Her Aunt Replied With A Passive Aggressive Comment

The first few weeks after giving birth can be difficult, and not every new mom feels up to house guests.

AITAH for not wanting my aunt to visit me and my baby? One of my aunts just decided she wanted to come visit me. She wanted to see my 6-week-old baby this weekend. She told my mom about her plan, and not me directly. I heard that even my uncle and cousins would come along.

I told my mom I didn’t really want to have that many people over since I was only 6 weeks postpartum, the house is a mess and I’m easily overstimulated. And that side of my family is, well, overstimulating.

My aunt replied, passive aggressively. “Well, it’s just a shame we won’t get to know her.” Yes, they won’t get to meet her at 6 weeks, but that doesn’t mean they “won’t know her.”

For more context, I had a traumatic birth, and my baby had a long NICU stay. She had little chances of survival, but she ended up perfectly fine and healthy. She was a true miracle.

Now, everybody acts like she’s the second coming of Christ. They all act entitled to her. But they are completely disregarding mama’s feelings and needs. I guess I just wanted to vent.

