I love stores that have a generous return policy, especially when you’re buying something online.

Imagine returning something that didn’t fit and getting a refund. What would you do if the company refunded you too much money? Would you keep it, or would you be honest?

The person in the story is in this situation. Let’s see how the story plays out.

I got refunded 6k instead of $60 and never said anything I bought a bunch of scrubs online and after they were delivered, I returned about $60 worth bc they didn’t fit. I noticed my bank account like a week later go from barely anything to being $6,000 richer.

I realized it was the scrubs company that sent it.

She could really use that money.

I was living with my bf at the time and we were applying for a mortgage soon so I decided well if they take it back, fine, but I’m not gonna call and say anything since it will just make our finances look a bit better when applying for a mortgage. I was really scared for a while that I would be in trouble for not reporting it, but ended up using it towards our down payment and it’s been about 7 years now since that happened lol

I’m surprised the scrubs company never realized their mistake.

