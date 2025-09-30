Woman Saw A Teenage Girl Using Her Dad’s Credit Card, So She Spoke Up And Told The Cashier It Was Fraud

Sometimes, doing what you think is right can put you in the spotlight.

If you overheard someone in a store saying they were paying with their parent’s credit card, would you mind your own business, or would you decide to parent them?

This woman was out shopping when she overheard the conversation of two teenage girls.

She later found out that one of the girls planned to use her father’s credit card to pay for an expensive purchase.

AITA for telling cashier that wasn’t the girls credit card? I was in a higher-end department store today (rhymes with Loomingtales). I happened to end up next to two teenage girls while shopping. One of the girls had picked out a pair of very expensive boots, and they were both fawning over them.

This woman overheard the conversation of two other girls in the store.

The second girl must have looked at the price tag. She asked boots girl if she’s really gonna spend that much on boots. Girl with boots said something along the lines of: “It’s fine, I have my dad’s credit card. I’m not paying.” This instantly caught my attention because that’s not her card.

She ended up behind the two girls at the register line.

I’ve told my son multiple times he’s never allowed to use my card, so I’m interested to see how this girl thinks she’s going to get away with fraud. I had split up from the girls at this point because they had found something else. We end up at the same register (me behind), and I see her total hit was well over four digits.

She spoke up and pointed out the credit card issue to the cashier.

The girl is about to swipe her card when I decide that I can’t let her get away with something like this. Someone has to parent this kid if no one else will. I tell the cashier that it isn’t her card but her father’s, and I’m not sure she has permission. The girl and her friend turn and glare at me, giving me possibly the dirtiest look I’ve ever seen. I swear this girl was going to throw a tantrum right there. I don’t think she was ever told no.

The girl explained that she got her father’s permission to use his card.

Girl tells the cashier her father gave her the card to shop with because it’s the store’s credit card and it gives him the points. Now that I’ve pointed out it wasn’t hers, the cashier tells her she can’t use that card. The girl tries to show ID to prove they have the same last name (yeah, that will help).

She insisted that it was still fraud.

I tell her it’s still fraud. The girl says it’s not fraud because she has permission. She tells me to mind my own business. I tell her that it is my business that she’s doing something illegal, and she needs to pay with her own card or I’ll call the cops.

Her husband agreed that she was in the wrong.

The girl is now annoyed, and people are glaring at me. She uses her own card and leaves crying. The cashier looks mad at me, and I tell my husband when I get home. Only for him to agree I was in the wrong. So, AITA?

Was she wrong to speak up, or did she do the right thing?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Good intentions can still lead to conflict.

