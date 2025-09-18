Woman Stepped In And Spoke Up For Her Younger Sister, But She Ended Up Upsetting Her Older Sister In The Process

Older siblings tend to be bossy around younger ones.

This woman was caught between her older sister’s demands and her younger sister’s disagreement.

The older sister wanted their youngest sibling to spend her semester break taking care of pets and doing house chores.

Her youngest sister called her crying because she didn’t want to do all these.

So she decided to step in and defend her younger sister to their older sister.

AITA for telling my older sister ‘no’ for my little sister? I (22F) just got off the phone with my older sister (41F). Yes, our age gap is crazy big. My little sister (18F) came to me this morning crying. She felt overwhelmed and didn’t know how to say no to my older sister.

My little sister (LS for short) moved across the country for college. She came back to visit for a month before her fall semester officially starts. She has two weeks left before she has to go back. And our older sister (OS for short) asked LS to go stay at her house (that is 45 minutes away without traffic). OS wanted LS to watch and clean up after their two cats, one dog, and to clean their basement Airbnb.

LS tried to say no because she didn’t want to. And she also wanted to spend time with my other older sister (28F, MS for short). MS just had a baby, and LS wanted to spend time with him before she goes back for college. OS was upset and said she wasn’t asking for a lot. She said it shouldn’t be hard for LS to drive back and forth between the two houses. She said LS can spend time with the baby and take care of the house for her last two weeks.

LS is a big pushover. I’ll be honest, LS is the youngest of us 12 siblings. So she has been conditioned since we were little to never say “No.” I stepped in after LS cried to me, and I tried to tell OS that it wasn’t personal. I explained that it was asking a lot of LS. Especially because MS lives an hour away and OS lives 45+ minutes away from us. It would be a LOT of driving for LS.

I told OS that she has to think about things from other points of view. She can’t always let her own biases and feelings trump over someone else’s. Especially since it is LS who is doing the work. I think I’ve upset OS because she left all of our family chats and is ignoring me now for saying “No” for LS.

I sent her a long text explaining that I didn’t want to upset her. I told her this is a big example of why LS is afraid or unable to say “No” to OS. Because whenever someone from our family does say “No,” she goes over the deep end. She becomes really engulfed in her grief and depression from being rejected instead of accommodated.

I feel horrible because she’s my older sister and I love her. But I don’t think it’s fair to my little sister to have to take care of OS’s pets and Airbnb. While she is on vacation with her family for two weeks. It isn’t also fair for LS to be denied the time to spend with her baby nephew before she moves back for school.

I don’t know how to approach my older sister without her becoming upset. I also don’t want my little sister to feel like she has to give up time with our nephew. Just to be stuck doing chores and housekeeping work for her last two weeks home. I can’t really help because I work 8:30 to 5 pm. I also do classes online when I get home.

I realistically cannot be making the long commutes to and from work. It just wouldn’t be reasonable or realistic. Which is what I told my OS when she originally asked me before she turned to my little sister. So, AITA?

Standing up for what is fair could mean causing someone else’s disappointment.

