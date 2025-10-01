Woman Treats Her Cousin To A Special Outing For Her Birthday, But When Her Half-Sister Finds Out, She Gets Really Jealous

Affairs can wreck relationships, and if there’s a baby that is a result of the affair, sometimes the baby suffers the consequences as well.

If you had a half-sibling that was from your parent’s affair, would you treat them like a sibling, or would you be bitter towards them since they are a reminder of your parent destroying your family?

In this story, one Redditor remains bitter over her father’s affair, and that’s impacting her half-sister.

See the story below to learn more.

AITA for spoiling my little cousin while I have no relationship with my half sister? Short backstory: My (24F) dad cheated on my mom when I was 10 and got his affair partner pregnant.

My mom divorced him, and everything was really chaotic for a while. AP had the baby, but their relationship fizzled out quick, so they just co-parent. My dad tried to get me to bond with my half-sister, but I was pretty angry with him over the cheating and ruining our family thing, so I refused and avoided going to his place as much as possible.

However, to this day, things haven’t really been repaired.

I am low-contact with my dad still. I want to be clear that I don’t hate her, but her existence brings up a lot of painful memories, and I would rather skip it. I’ve never been in her life except for a few times unwillingly when she was a baby. Probably best for both of us to be parallel as much as that upsets my dad and his family. I’m closer to my mom’s side as a result. So, the current conflict. I have a little cousin (14F) on my mom’s side that I’m close with.

And this cousin also has family issues.

She’s the baby of the cousins, and she’s been having a rough time lately as her parents are divorcing, which I know about all too well. So I’ve been trying to give her space to feel her feelings and cheer her up some.

So, the OP concocted a thoughtful birthday surprise.

Her birthday was last week, and she’s been really getting into makeup tutorials lately, but she doesn’t have much to work with. I happen to have a really good job in the cosmetics industry, so I get a lot of samples and perks and such. I made a plan with her mom to take her out for a glow-up day, got mani/pedis, had a nice lunch, and took her to one of my company’s stores to have a consultation with a make-up artist. I also got my hands on a fancy makeup bag that was a limited-time free gift for large orders and filled it with samples, skincare stuff, and a good set of brushes for her. She loved it, and we had an amazing time. It’s the happiest I’ve seen her in a year. I posted a couple of pics of us on my Instagram.

And then, the unthinkable happened…

The next day, my dad called telling me that my half-sister was bawling her eyes out because I took my cousin out to do really fun things, but I won’t even speak to her. I’m not sure how she managed to see the pictures, since neither her nor my dad are friended on my social media.

So, the woman came up with a compromise.

I told him that if she wants to go, I’ll make arrangements with the shop, so they can have my discount, but I’m not going to take her, and they both are going to have to accept that we’re only siblings by biology and not spirit.

So, my dad’s side of the family is angry at me now for breaking her heart, but I’m not sure whether or not I actually did anything wrong. AITA?

Is this woman in the wrong for disregarding her half-sister? Let’s see what Reddit says in the comments below.

Redditors supported the OP wholeheartedly.

They even said this is what consequences look like.

And finally, one reader was really happy the cousin got time to shine.

This father should have thought about all of this before he decided to wreck his family.

