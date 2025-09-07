Woman Trusted Her Husband’s Best Friend To Look After Their Baby, But She Snapped When Her Son Called The Friend “Mama”

Motherhood comes with its own set of insecurities and expectations.

If you had a friend who offered to babysit your baby for free while you were at work, what would you do if the baby started calling this friend “mama”?

This woman was a new mom juggling work and parenting, but she was grateful when her husband’s best friend offered time and support to look after the baby.

At first, the friend’s help seemed like a blessing, but when she heard her son call the friend “mama,” she snapped.

AITA for telling my husband’s childhood best friend she’s too involved with my kid? A bit over a year and a half ago, my husband and I gave birth to our son. It was our first kid, and we were incredibly nervous and scared we were gonna screw things up. The first week with him back was horrid. He cried all the time, and it was ridiculously exhausting. But I’d be lying if I said we didn’t know what we were getting into.

This woman appreciated the help of her husband’s best friend.

At the start, my husband’s bestfriend was amazing. She would come around all the time, bring us food, and spend time with our son. She would also babysit so we could get some time away. We really appreciated the help, and she seemed to genuinely love my son.

The best friend even offered to help when her maternity leave ended.

When my maternity leave was finished, I went back to work. She offered even more of her time to help with babysitting, instead of me hiring someone. I said that I couldn’t make her do that, and she surely had other things to do. She said it was fine. She works from home on her online businesses anyway, and she even refused pay. And honestly, I didn’t mind any of the help until now.

But she noticed that the best friend would come in at night, which she found odd.

I recently noticed on our doorbell that she had been coming in at night. This was while I was doing occasional night shifts. I thought it was strange, but you know, free help, so I never confronted it, as weird as I felt it was.

She heard that her son called the babysitter friend “mama.”

But yesterday, I came home from a shift and found my son playing with her. I found that he kept referring to her as “mama.” I think something kinda broke inside of me, and I told her to get out. She protested and asked what’s wrong. And I just asked her to leave and to not come here again.

When she asked her to leave, the best friend accused her of being jealous.

She accused me of being jealous and said that I was scared I was being replaced. She pointed out that if I was a more involved parent, my husband and son wouldn’t need a “second wife.” I screamed at her and told her if she knows what’s good for her, she should get out. She finally did.

Her husband and mother-in-law didn’t take her side.

My husband came home a bit after, and I told him about it. He just shrugged and didn’t say anything. But my MIL called and had a go at me, basically repeating her talking points and saying that I needed to apologise.

Now, she feels bad and is wondering if she was the jerk in the situation.

And honestly, I’m at a lost cause at this point. I feel really bad and feel like I went too far. Am I the jerk?

Hearing her baby call another woman “mama” had to hurt, but did she overreact?

Good intentions aren’t a substitute for a parent’s love.

