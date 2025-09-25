Woman Wanted To Buy A Home And Live With Her Boyfriend, But Now She’s Thinking Twice Because Of His Cat

Living with pets can come with frustrating problems.

WIBTA if I didn’t move in with my boyfriend till his elderly cat passes I’ve been in a long-term relationship with an amazing man for the past few years. He partially owns a flat with a family member. I am considering buying a flat in the next year or so. We used to live together in the past, but I moved out partially due to the following issue with his cat.

He has an elderly cat, who he took in a few years ago after a relative died. This relative was very elderly and didn’t really teach this cat to use a litter box. As a result, this cat would leave its mess under this relative’s bed as a habit. When they cleaned this family member’s estate, they said the house was full of crap, and the area under the bed was covered in crap.

My boyfriend took the cat in, got him multiple litter boxes, and keeps them clean. But the cat has just never used a litter box regularly. He’s getting older now, so he’s also sprinkling around the house. The cat didn’t learn to clean himself that well.

Sometimes, he would sit on the bed after going to the bathroom, and there would be stains on the sheets. My boyfriend has taken the cat to the vet for bathroom issues many times. The vet said there’s nothing wrong with him except the occasional UTI which we’ve treated with medication.

The sprinkling part has gotten so bad. There’s now quite a strong odour to his flat as soon as you open the door. He can’t WFH, so he’s out of the house 8 hours a day. When he comes back, there is an assortment of bathroom leftovers that he cleans.

I think maybe the “leak” soaked through and can’t fully be cleaned because the cat will sprinkle and dump in very similar parts of the room each time. My boyfriend is the sweetest man, and even though this bathroom situation is frustrating, he loves the boy. He treats him really well and does his best to clean the messes as they come.

We’ve been talking about next plans of where to live. We were talking about maybe moving into a flat I would buy in the next year. But I can’t help but feel really hesitant about the cat moving in. WIBTA if I held off on my boyfriend moving into this theoretical house till the cat passes?

Is she wrong to wait until the cat passes to move in with him, or considering the cat’s issues, is that the wise thing to do?

Love sometimes means making hard choices for your own peace.

