Woman Wanted To Help Her Friend Pay Off Her Debt, But She’s Wondering If It Would Do More Harm Than Good

Friendships can become complicated when money gets involved.

If you had the money to help a friend out, would you help them, or would you refuse?

This woman has a friend who lives a lavish lifestyle and is now drowning in debt.

She could easily give her the money to help her out of this situation, but she worries that this might enable her poor spending habits.

AITA my friend needs to borrow 5-10k, but I said no even when I could easily afford to gift the money. I don’t have kids, or need to buy a house (renting is a better option in my city), and I have pretty inexpensive tastes. So, even though I’m not rich, I can afford basically everything I want and need in life. I can easily save money.

This woman’s friend has expensive tastes and lives a lavish lifestyle.

My friend has very expensive taste. Their clothes, dining, travel, etc. always have to be expensive. We’ve gone on holiday a few times together, and they were overtly depressed if we stayed at anything less than a 5-star hotel. I’m not judging them for what makes them happy, just because it’s not what makes me happy.

She has enough money to help her friend with their debt, but she refused to do so.

Anyway, they’ve curbed the spending habit in an attempt to pay off their debt, but the interest rate is so high that most of their repayments are eaten up instantly. 5–10k would make their remaining debt interest-free, and I could afford to not be paid back for it. However, I’ve also been in their position before. If I had gotten a handout, I would have never learned how to be financially independent.

She can be a serial enabler, and she thinks it won’t benefit her friend at all.

Also, I’m historically a serial enabler. I’ve bailed out friends many times (~10k has never been repaid) just because I can’t stand to see anyone struggle like I had to. It’s chronic.

Now, she’s confused about the gravity of her friend’s situation.

I even paid for the hotel upgrades with this friend after seeing how sad they were in 4-star hotels. Have I just lost touch with the struggle now that I’m privileged? Or is it true that helping people in need just enables them to never work harder?

Should you give her friend the money, or would they hurt her more than help her?

The best way to help someone is to step back and let them learn on their own.

