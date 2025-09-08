Woman Was Completing A Final Project With Two Other Groupmates, But When One Of Them Disappeared, They Removed His Name From The Project Documents

Teamwork only works when everyone shows up.

If you were working on a group project but one of the group members didn’t show up for meetings or help out in any way, would you still include that person’s name on the project?

This woman was in her final semester of engineering, completing a major group project with two other students.

One of her groupmates completely disappeared and refused to contribute.

So she and her other teammate made a tough call.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for removing a teammate from our final semester project and making sure he won’t get college clearance? I (22F) am in my final semester of engineering. We had a group of three for our final year project. In the middle of the semester, both of my teammates (let’s call them R and A) fell sick. I held the fort and continued working on the project alone for a while.

One of her groupmates came back, but the other one just disappeared.

Eventually, R recovered and came back to help. We split up the work again, collaborated, and got things going. A, on the other hand, just… disappeared. He never came back to help. He never responded to messages or emails. Nothing.

This woman tried reaching out to A, but he continued ghosting them.

I even reached out to him multiple times and asked if he could at least help with the final presentation. He said he would, and then ghosted us again. Final presentation day came and he didn’t even show up.

In the past, she also had an issue with A in another group project.

It’s worth mentioning I had another group project with A in the previous semester. He took a big chunk of our group’s money, saying he’d build a prototype. He did, technically, but kept it at his home and we never got access to it. No data, no documentation. We suspect most of the money was misused. We let it go to avoid drama, but it always felt shady.

They removed A’s name from all of the project documents.

This time, R and I decided we weren’t going to let it slide. A didn’t contribute anything, skipped every deadline, ignored us, and no-showed the final presentation. So we removed his name from all project documents: Report, presentation, acknowledgements, everything. We also removed his access to project data.

Now, A is saying that they sabotaged his chance of graduating.

At our college, unless your name is officially listed on the final submission, you don’t get your “No Due” certificate. So A won’t be getting his security deposit back either. Now, he’s telling people we “sabotaged” him and ruined his graduation process. Some classmates think we were too harsh and should’ve given him a heads-up.

She thinks it’s unfair to include him in the project if he never helped at all.

But… he was never around. He never helped. He didn’t even try to make amends. Why should we carry someone who didn’t lift a finger?

He didn’t contribute anything to the project, so it seems fair not to include his name on the project.

If you do nothing, you earn nothing.

