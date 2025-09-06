Young Lady Felt Ignored By Her Siblings Because They Never Watched The Movie She Wanted To Watch, So She Walked Out On Movie Night

It can be hard to be a younger sibling who feels ignored by older siblings.

Imagine having a movie night with your siblings, but they always pick the movie and never let you pick the movie. Would you keep watching the movies they want to watch, or would you stop joining them for movie night?

This young lady was the youngest among her siblings.

They frequently do movie nights, but they never consider her movie suggestions.

Instead of confronting them, she walked away.

Did she do the right thing? Read the whole story below.

AITA for walking out during movie night? My older siblings and I usually watch a movie together almost every night. I’m the youngest by a few years, so they always take the lead on picking what we watch. For the past week or so, I’ve been suggesting a specific movie that I really like. But every time I bring it up, they either brush it off or just straight up ignore the suggestion.

This young lady started feeling left out.

I get that maybe my taste is a bit different (maybe even childish to them). But it honestly started to feel like they just didn’t care about what I liked at all. Instead of saying something or asking why they keep skipping over it, I let it simmer. I got kind of bitter and petty about it.

She quietly left before the movie ended and went straight to her room.

One night, we sat down to watch something (again, not the movie I’d been suggesting). I just quietly left early on and went to my room without saying anything. Since then, we haven’t really had our usual movie nights, and I’ve noticed the vibe is off.

Now, she’s wondering if what she did was immature.

I know I could’ve communicated better, but part of me feels like they should’ve noticed I was feeling left out. Still now, I’m wondering if I was being immature and ruined a good thing just because I was sulking over a movie. AITA?

It seems like they should take turns picking movies.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Talk to your siblings, advises this user.

This person offers a helpful suggestion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, just go do your own thing, says this person.

Sometimes, quietly walking away can send the loudest message.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.