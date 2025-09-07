Your Coworker Used Incompetence To Get You To Do Their Job. So What Do You Do Now?

Training a new (or existing) coworker can be difficult, but one of the most important parts of training is getting the person to do it themselves.

This TikToker acted out a call where the employee is trying to get her to do his job using a technique she calls weaponized incompetence, but she is having none of it.

The video starts off with the TikToker sitting at her desk on the phone, and the caption says: “POV – Your coworker always tries to get you to do their work for them & you’re tired of it.” Then, you can hear the employee say, “I’m just a little confused on how to even start.”

If he isn’t new, why is he still unable to do the work? She stays calm and replies, “No worries, it’s definitely confusing. There is some documentation that I think could help you to start.” He then replies, “Where can I find that?”

Wow, this guy doesn’t want to put in any effort at all.

She maintains her composure and replies, “It’s included in your briefing docs, so you can take a look there.” Ok, but will he actually do it now? Of course not. He continues, “I guess if you were starting it, how would you approach it?” Wow, he is not giving in. She replies, “Honestly, I would probably just follow the documentation.”

He still isn’t giving in. He replies, “Since this is my first time doing it, could you like maybe do this part for me, and then I could finish it up, honestly, that would make my life a lot easier.”

Wow, he really has a lot of nerve to ask her to do this for him!

Fortunately, she is not giving in either. She replies, “I think maybe you should take a first stab at it because its definitely something that you’ll need to know, and I know that you’ll be able to figure it out because the documentation is super thoural, but if you have specific questions as you’re going through it, you can definitely ask me.”

Wow, the amount of effort this guy was putting in to avoid doing his own job is insane.

This woman remained calm and would not give in, though, so good for her!

I do doubt that he will do a good job, but hopefully I’m wrong!

Watch the video for yourself to see how she handled it.

The people in the comments are very supportive of her.

I’m sure he has done this a lot, unfortunately.

Now this is a great response!

Sadly, I think a lot of people feel the same way as this commenter.

How do people like this keep their jobs at all?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁