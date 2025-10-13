A Bartender Said She Wasn’t Allowed To Put Out A Tip Jar When She Worked At A Wedding

A bartender named Hannah posted a video on TikTok to address the uproar about a previous post she shared to the social media platform.

In her initial post, Hannah posted a photo of herself and informed viewers that the bride and groom at a wedding where she bartended wouldn’t allow her to put out a tip jar.

In her follow-up video, Hannah responded to a comment from a viewer who said, “Gratuity was included in the contract. Don’t lie. Asking guests to tip is tacky.”

Hannah told viewers, “I just want to clear a couple things up because a lot of people in my comments are ripping me apart right now.”

She continued, “I’m a bartender at a venue that hosts weddings, anniversary parties, whatever the event may be. I bartend those events and I bus tables, as well. I get an hourly rate from the venue. The bride and groom are not hiring me to be a private bartender for their wedding. That’s why I usually have a tip jar.”

Hannah said, “I make the majority of my money through tips. A lot of people in the comments were saying that I should’ve worked out my contract better when I signed it. I didn’t sign a contract. I can’t negotiate.”

She added, “I’m sorry if the video caused any harm. I was not trying to cause harm, I was not trying to double-dip.”

Hannah then told viewers, “I just work for the venue and the bride and groom said I couldn’t have a tip jar, which was totally fine. I just thought it was funny because that’s how I usually make my tips. I’ve never had that happen before.”

Here’s the video.

@hannyb11 Replying to @Patricia Mcauley Clearing all of the controversy up!! ♬ original sound – hannyb

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, she didn’t make any extra money that night…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!