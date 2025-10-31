A Car Owner Keeps Her Vehicle Parked At Work Because It’s More Convenient, But Her Family Members Are Pressuring Her To Park It At Home So They Can Use It

It sounds like this young woman needs to find her own place to live…

AITA for leaving my car at the office every night? My family wants to use it and thinks it’s inconvenient. “I’m a 23 year old woman, living with my mom and stepdad and 17 year old step brother right now, for financial reasons. We live in the suburbs and I work in the city.

This is a real pain in the neck.

Parking is kind of a pain in the suburbs, were allowed to park on the street, except we have to move our cars on garbage day (once weekly), recycling day (twice monthly), or street cleaning day (once monthly) and sometimes our neighbors get mad when we have too many cars in the street, making them park further from their homes or making it “so hard” for them to navigate out of their driveways. We have a driveway and a one car garage, but it’s only one car wide. So when my mom’s car, my stepdads car, and my car, are all lined up in the driveway and garage, it’s a juggling act to get anyone out… Move my car, move my mom’s car, my stepdad can leave… Put my car and my mom’s car back because it’s garbage day… Now my mom wants to leave… Rinse and repeat. So overall it’s a pain in the *** to park at home.

Made even more annoying because I mostly ride my bike to work so I keep forgetting to move my car and getting expensive tickets for being in the street on garbage day or street cleaning day or recycling day.

She’s made a change in her routine.

I’m trying to lose weight and I’ve been biking almost every day for 6 months now. But my office has parking for everyone, it’s in a private lot, and we can leave our cars overnight. No tickets, no having to move it, etc. I’ve been using my office as long term parking, and I checked with security that it was okay. They said yeah, just take a spot in the back corner. Before I started leaving my car at the office, I’d occasionally let my family use it. Now that my stepbrother has his license, we’ve got four licensed drivers and three cars in the household.

Things are complicated…

But now it’s not so available; it’s a 30 minute bike ride to go retrieve the car, and that makes using it pretty inconvenient. I only really use it to do long trips out of town. I don’t borrow the other cars at all, but it is still causing problems at home. My stepbrother wants more driving time but he often can’t use a car because my mom and his dad need them. Or when he does use one of their cars, they are frustrated about being stuck at home. And I’m getting blamed for leaving my car at work, when it’s needed. I keep saying that if anyone wants to borrow the car, they can take the buses into the city, pick up the car, use it, and return it to my office lot. But I don’t want to keep it at the house any more because it’s a pain. And apparently that’s not a good answer, the bus ride is so long (40 mins), that it’s just not feasible. Plus my stepbrother is too new a driver to be confident driving in the city and he needs to have more time practicing in the suburbs apparently. AITA for keeping my car at work?”

