A Child Got Ill Inside A Video Game Store Eight Times, But The Kid’s Mom Was Not Apologetic At All

This man didn’t get any apology from the mother.

He walked around the store, puked at least 8 different times all over the floor. And the mom did not even bat an eyelash. After puke #8, she took him out of the store to put him into the car. Then, she came back in to shop with the other kid. She did not apologize.

He cleaned up the store for 3 hours.

We had to close the entire store for a few hours while we cleaned up the nastiest little kid’s vomit in the world. Shoutout to parents: I don’t really care if your kid is sick, though I prefer that he isn’t. But if I’m going to spend three hours of my life cleaning up his bodily fluids, the least you can do is act like you’re sorry about it.

A little courtesy goes a long way, especially when others are left to deal with the consequences.

