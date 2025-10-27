A Crazy Customer Approached Her And Started Yelling Because Someone Gave Her The Wrong Order Earlier In The Week

When you work in a retail situation, you will eventually run into customers while you are out living your normal life, and unfortunately, some of them will approach you.

What would you do if you were walking home when someone recognized you from work and came up demanding coupons because she had a bad experience?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, and she wasn’t sure what to do about the crazy customer.

Parking Lot Yelling! So, I’m back again with another fun story about my time working at a certain doughnut shop.

This seems like a pretty standard work uniform.

My work uniform consists of a white shirt and the logo from my workplace on the front and a red work hat also with the name of my work. I have to walk home after work which isn’t a big deal. I always try and bring a sweater to either put on over my work shirt or take it off and wear a tank top home. I also remove my hat.

People can be so stupid.

The reason I do this is because the first month working, I used to get yelled at by strangers always asking where their doughnuts were. This got old very fast, and half these people were homeless people that made me uncomfortable. With that back story, onward to my most recent incident!

Hey, forgetting things happens.

I’ve recently been forgetting my sweaters at home, and my undershirts have been a little too revealing for comfort so I’ve been wearing my work clothes home. I live down the street from my work, so I always run into people at work who live in my apartment complex.

Almost home!

On this particular day, I was walking through the parking lot, my building in sight! This woman comes driving by, and she does a double take when she sees me. She pulls into a parking spot near where I was walking and proceeds to get out of her car to have this conversation with me:

well, this conversation is starting off weird.

(Bad Neighbor): EXCUSE ME. HEY. EXCUSE ME. I WANT TO TALK TO YOU. Me: Err, yes? Hi. (I move onto the sidewalk as this woman comes stomping up to me)

Wow, its not like this young lady owns the shop.

BN: You work at -workplace-, yes? I was there the other day, and you people messed up my order! Me: Uhm, my apologies, ma’am. Though I don’t know what I can do to help you… BN: Well, I want some coupons or something to fix this!

This lady is nuts.

Me: Ma’am… We’re not at -workplace-. I’m nowhere near my work. I’m off the clock. I don’t see what I can do… BN: Well! Next time you go in, get me some coupons to fix this or I’ll never go back. (At this point, I’m staring at this woman who’s about ready to start screaming her head off. I have no idea how the heck I handle this situation.)

Good job standing up for herself.

Me: Ma’am. I will not be doing that. I have NO reason to do that. When I’m on the clock, I’d happily help you. As you can see, we’re in the PARKING LOT of -apartment complex- down the street from my work. I’m not on the clock. I have no reason whatsoever to please you right now. I just want to go ho– (She cuts me off here) BN: HOW DARE YOU. I HAVE BEEN GOING THERE SINCE YOU OPENED THAT LOCATION AND YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO TALK TO ME THIS WAY. I WANT MY COUPONS. YOU CAN JUST DROP THEM OFF AFTER WORK. I DON’T SEE THE BIG DEAL. I LIVE RIGHT HERE, SEE? (waves her hand towards the cluster of apartment buildings).

This lady is unstable.

I’m shaking because I’m legitimately afraid of this woman. So I turn away from her and start walking really fast towards my building. Thankfully she didn’t follow me. She just kept yelling that I am a bad worker who doesn’t know how to do my job.

This was smart, so the lady doesn’t know where she lives.

I walked past my building and around the corner. When the yelling finally calmed down, and I heard a door close, I peeked around and she was driving away. Wow. I got yelled at by some crazy woman in my apartment complex parking lot.

Some people are just crazy, but this was scary.

I don’t know who the woman is, and I hadn’t seen her before in my workplace. I have no idea what I should have done or do at this point. People are stupid and ridiculous about their doughnuts.

What can you even do in this situation? The lady is crazy and was not giving up. I feel bad for the young worker.

Maybe the people in the comments have some suggestions, check them out below.

